Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Pawan Kalyan's historical action adventure, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is all set to reach the audience soon.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, director Jyothi Krishna opened up about the challenges faced while shooting the historical drama. He revealed that for him the most challenging aspect was recreating the era authentically.

"As I mentioned, everything had to be built from scratch—costumes, sets, and the entire atmosphere. It demanded extensive CGI work, accurate casting across different regions, and a deep understanding of the period’s emotional and cultural nuances. It was a huge task," the filmmaker told IANS.

Revealing some more titbits about the highly-awaited drama, Krishna said, "Hara Hari Veeramallu is a historical drama that required recreating an entire era from scratch. From the sets to the costumes, everything had to reflect the time period accurately. It’s a costume drama with a grand vision. The film involved a lot of effort, time, CGI work, and period-specific emotions. Casting was done from across India, and we shot in various locations throughout the country. It was truly a massive undertaking."

Sharing his experience of working on "Hari Hara Veera Mallu", he added, "It was an enriching experience. The scale of the project, the historical context, and the commitment of the entire team made it very special. It was challenging but equally fulfilling."

Krishna further disclosed the key reason for choosing the Pawal Kalyan starrer. He stated, "The story and its depth attracted me. It’s not just a film—it's a journey through our culture, our values, and our history. That emotional and cultural connection is what drew me to this project."

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the project stars Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol in key roles, along with Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, and Sunil as supporting cast.

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu" will be reaching the theatres on June 12.

