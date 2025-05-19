Director Joshua Sethuraman's courtroom drama featuring Vijay Antony titled 'Lawyer'

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) The makers of director Joshua Sethuraman's eagerly awaited film featuring actor and music director Vijay Antony in the lead, on Monday announced the title of the film as Lawyer.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #VA26 until now, is being produced by Fatima Vijay Antony's production house Vijay Antony Film Corporation.

Vijay Antony, who shared the title poster on his X timeline, wrote, "#LAWYER The battle begins—not with fists, but with facts #VA26."

The title poster that the actor shared on the occasion featured a phrase that read,"Justice has a name."

The makers have disclosed that shooting for this courtroom drama will begin in June this year.

While Vijay Antony gears up to shoot Lawyer, the actor has completed a number of eagerly awaited films that sources say will now release one after another.

The first to hit screens will be acclaimed editor-turned-director Leo John Paul's intense, edge-of-the-seat murder mystery thriller 'Maargan' that is now scheduled to release on June 27 this year.

'Maargan' is being awaited keenly as it will mark the debut of Ajay Dhishan, Vijay Antony’s sister’s son, in a striking antagonist's role. Sources close to the unit say that his performance in the film is likely to set a new benchmark for those playing negative roles in Tamil cinema.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Vinodh Sagar, Brigida, Deepshikha, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan, each contributing to a tightly woven narrative suitable for family audiences while retaining its thrilling essence.

Sources say that the film has been shot in striking locations and will include some breathtaking underwater sequences filmed in Mumbai. Sources say Maargan is a visually compelling film and that the VFX work in it will be quite impressive.

Vijay Antony also has director Suseenthiran's eagerly awaited 'Valli Mayil' waiting to hit screens.

--IANS

mkr/