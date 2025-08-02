Director Atlee tells Shah Rukh Khan: Super happy you got the National Award for our movie Jawan!

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) Thanking actor Shah Rukh Khan for trusting and giving him an opportunity to direct a film, director Atlee, on Saturday, expressed happiness that the top Bollywood star had won a National Award for his film Jawan.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy post to Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team of Jawan, Atlee wrote, "Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the National Award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir."

The director then went on to thank Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies and the technical team of Jawan.

He wrote, "Thank you, @gaurikhan ma’am, and @redchilliesent for giving this film to us, and special thanks to @poojadadlani02, @_gauravverma , @karuna_badwal, Aalif sir and my team, @dop_gkvishnu , @livingstonruben , @muthurajthangavel @kunalrajan ,my direction team and special thanks to @anirudhofficial bro for giving great songs and music to Jawan, and congratulations for the chaleya song."

The director also expressed happiness at singer Shilpa Rao winning a National Award for crooning the Chaleya song from his film.

He wrote, "Super, super, super happy for @shilparao to get one more National Award for Jawan (Chaleya). I feel so, so happy and emotional. This is one of my life’s most important moments."

The director went on to say,"Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir."

--IANS

mkr/