Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim host Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali, singer sings ‘Karvaan’ for them

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Television star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim hosted singer Shahzad Ali, known for the track “Karvaan” from Dhurandhar, at their residence, and made the evening turn into a warm and memorable affair.

Read More

Sharing a glimpse of the evening, Shoaib captioned the video as, “Some meetings aren’t just meetings… they turn into memories. You are such a humble, warm, and beautiful soul @music_shahzadali bhai It was an absolute honour ki aap humare ghar aaye aur hume mehmaan nawazi ka mauka diya. Dil se shukriya. Allah aapko aur kaamyabi ata kare (sic).”

In the video, the three along with other family members are seen spending happy and cheerful time together, engaging in candid conversations with the current music sensation of the town.

The video also features glimpses of food, laughter and also had Dipika playing with her little son and another baby.

Shahzad Ali was also seen singing his popular number Karvaan, adding a musical touch to the evening.

Talking about the song “Karvaan” from the movie Dhurandhar, has been appreciated for its soulful appeal.

Sung by Shahzad Ali and penned by Sahir Ludhianvi (originally), the track is featured on the film’s lead actors and also used as the background score in important scenes of the movie.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the movie that released on December 5, 2025, went on to become a success at the box office.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, that released on March 19, 2026, has been performing strongly in theatres.

The film that has taken both the internet and theatres by storm stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Manav Goyal, Rakesh Bedi and Sanjay Dutt.

Bollywood star Akshaye Khanna was a part of the first franchise released in December last year.

–IANS

rd/