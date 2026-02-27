Dipika Kakar says she broke down due to excruciating pain, shares health update post discharge

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Television star Dipika Kakar took to her YouTube channel and shared a health update with her fans, revealing that she broke down due to “excruciating pain” after undergoing another surgery to remove cyst.

Read More

The actress said she was extremely nervous before the treatment and was in tears, further opening up about the intense discomfort she experienced after regaining consciousness.

“This time when I came to my senses, I was in a lot of pain. Of course, all the treatments start. But after coming to my senses this time, the pain of half an hour was too much. And when you come to your senses suddenly, you can’t even give medicines. But time has passed. Now this is a phase of recovery,” she shared.

She mentioned that her doctors tried their best in trying to calm her down.

“I was very nervous. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time my procedure was not done in the OT. It was done in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA. They burned my cyst. And because it was very small in size, we were able to do this. If it was bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult. Thank God, we found out at the right time. And we could do the procedure smoothly. I came back home in three days,” she said.

The actress added that she continues to experience pain as part of the healing process. “I still have pain here and there. And of course, it will remain. If the wound is burned, as it heals, the effect of the pain changes. It’s less than before. But now this pain is different. But even if I try to move, it still hurts,” she said.

Dipika further also expressed gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for their constant support and prayers, thanking them for standing by her during this challenging time.

–IANS

rd/