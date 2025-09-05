Dino Morea teams up with Neha Kakkar for "Tu Pyaasa Hai", says it had something special

Mumbai Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Dino Morea is all geared up and thrilled for his latest music video, “Tu Pyaasa Hai”, that also stars Neha Kakkar. As the song unveiled today.

Dino shared his experience of being a part of “Tu Pyaasa Hai” and also expressed joy at returning to the music space. Dino, who seemed excited about his new song, said, “When Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar shared the song with me, I felt right away that it had something special. It’s such an energetic track, and I believe it will strike a chord with listeners both in India and around the world.”

Expressing his sheer excitement upon coming back to the music space, Dino added, “Returning to the music space after quite some time has been a fantastic experience for me. It was refreshing to be part of a music video, and I enjoyed the process. I hope the audience feels the same joy watching it as I did while being part of it!” “Tu Pyaasa Hai” blends sensual visuals and an infectious mood, all elevated with Dino Morea and Neha Kakkar’s fiery chemistry. Talking about Dino Morea, the actor has captivated fans with his onscreen characters in movies like Raaz, Housefull 5, The Royals, Gunaah, Aksar, Agent, and others.

His recent collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar has marked his return to the music space. The actor, apart from acting, has been a model and kickstarted his career as a model. The actor, back in his early career days, was one of the top models. He is also known for his fitness and discipline at the age of 49 too. For the uninitiated, the actor has earlier performed live at various events alongside artists such as Snoop Dogg, Priyanka Chopra, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

