Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with ‘Rebel’ song ahead of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh who is expanding his prowess across the globe, is now consolidating his stardom down south. His new track ‘Rebel’ from the upcoming Kannada movie ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The song crooned by Diljit Dosanjh is impactful and intriguing in every element. Bringing the massive and thrilling world of Kantara to the audience, the song also features Diljit. While his vocals create magic, his presence in the song perfectly amps up the entire vibe. The track further elevates the excitement for the film’s release.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the Rebel song and wrote, “A voice that roars rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul. The #REBEL song from #KantaraChapter1 just got extra special with #Diljit Dosanjh's magic. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2”.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is the prequel to the 2022 Kannada hit Kantara. It’s written, directed by, and starring Rishab Shetty. The narrative explores the ancient origins of the mythological spirits Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva, central to the Bhuta Kola traditions in coastal Karnataka.

Set in pre-colonial times under the Kadamba dynasty, it’s expected to lay bare the roots of conflict between forest-tribal communities and a tyrannical king, while digging into rituals, folklore and man's relationship with nature and the divine.

The film was shot over 250 shooting days, the big war sequences involved 500 fighters plus about 3,000 extras, large sets including a temple over hill terrain, and artisans from many Indian states contributing.

The film is set for a worldwide release on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

