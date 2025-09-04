Diljit Dosanjh chooses to speak in Hindi, asks help for wounded Punjab after recent deluge

Mumbai: Global Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who will be next seen in ‘Border 2’, has vowed to bring the flood hit Indian state of Punjab back on track.

On Thursday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he was seen speaking in Hindi about the devastation sustained by his state. He chose to speak in Hindi to help his message reach a wider audience both in India and the diaspora community.

He said in the video, “I will speak in Hindi today so that the message reaches everyone. The situation in Punjab is very bad due to floods. People have lost their homes. Crops have been destroyed. Animals, cows, buffaloes have died. People's lives have been ruined. Punjab is wounded, but not defeated. We have risen from the lap of Punjab. Punjab has adopted us. And we have to die in the lap of Punjab. We want to tell all those who are suffering that we are with them. This problem will not end with distribution of food and water. Until their lives are restored, we are with them”.

He lauded the local NGOs, the Punjab media for doing a great job, and expressed his gratitude to them.

He further mentioned, “They are doing a great job on the ground. And the youth of Punjab has come forward and is handling the situation. I would like to thank everyone. All the resources I have, all the corporate houses I know, our team has talked to them. Everyone is ready to help Punjab. They all want to come forward”.

“We will get out of this problem. Punjab has always been in trouble. It happens that something that is very dear to us always gets in the way. This has happened to us many times. But we will get out of this problem. I pray to God that he gives us so much strength that we all brothers and sisters come out of this problem together. And once again, those lives can be restored. I love and respect everyone. If I have said something wrong, if I have hurt anyone, forgive me if I have said anything wrong”, he added.

The Indian state of Punjab has endured its worst floods in over 4 decades. THe flash floods have hit over 1,400 villages with more than 30 fatalities and 250,000–350,000 people affected.

The Hardest-hit districts included Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Moga, Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, and Mohali.

The flooding was triggered by monsoon deluges and upstream water release from dams atop the rivers such as Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, along with swollen seasonal rivulets. The rescue operations are underway across the state.

--IANS