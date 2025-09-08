Did you know 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Zeishan Quadri tried to steal Shalini Chaudhary's Audi?

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) We all do things we are not proud of, and the same is the case with writer Zeishan Quadri, who is currently one of the housemates in Salman Khan hosted reality show "Bigg Boss 19".

Did you know Zeishan once tried to steal an Audi from actor and producer Shalini Chaudhary? Yes, you heard it right.

Zeishan approached Shalini to invest in his projects, and she agreed to come on board the show "Crime Patrol" as a producer. Later, she even ended up investing in a movie called "Halahal", produced under Zeishan's banner, Friday to Friday.

However, Zeishan and Shalini's work relationship soon transpired into a bond of trust. He later approached Shalini to produce a new comedy show titled "April" for Sony SAB. As the two were discussing their new association, Zeishan mentioned that he does not own a car and requested Shalini to lend him her Audi A6 to commute to work.

As Shalini trusted Zeishan, she agreed to this immediately, but what came next left her shocked. Soon after taking her car, Zeishan started avoiding Shalini's calls.

Shalini even considered filing a police complaint, but Zeishan threatened her and made other people call her, discouraging her from pursuing any kind of legal action. However, a DCP decided to take the matter into his hands, registering an FIR against Zeishan on August 18, 2022.

Coming back to "Bigg Boss 19", during an exclusive conversation with IANS, Zeishan revealed the reason he decided to join the 19th season of the controversial reality show.

Speaking to IANS, Zeishan said: “So, the thing is, the kind of audience I have, the kind of film I have made, the kind of audience I have—a niche audience—which is very limited. And obviously, I need more audience. And audiences not only for my films, they should also know me, who Zeeshan Quadri is. That is the reason I said yes to Bigg Boss."

--IANS

pm/