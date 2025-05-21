Dichen Lachman, Dolly de Leon, Tantoo Cardinal signed for live-action version of ‘Avatar: the Last Airbender’

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) The streaming live-action version of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ has a hefty ensemble to its cast. The makers of the film have cast seven actors across its upcoming second and third seasons.

Newly joined in Season 2 are Dichen Lachman as Yangchen, Dolly de Leon as Lo and Li, Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Lily Gao as Ursa and Madison Hu as Fei, reports ‘Variety’.

In Season 3, Tantoo Cardinal will play Hama and Jon Jon Briones will play Piandao. They join previously announced Season 2 stars Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes and Rekha Sharma, as well as series leads Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu and returning cast members Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Momona Tamada and Thalia Tran.

As per ‘Variety’, the update on new cast members comes as ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ wraps production on Season 2 and soon begins on Season 3.

The series premiered in February 2024, and was renewed for a final two seasons that May, matching the three-season arc of the original Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2005 to 2008. Executive producers include Christine Boylan, Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin, Ryan Halprin, Brendan Ferguson and Albert Kim.

Though Netflix’s ‘Last Airbender’ series is produced in partnership with Nickelodeon, it does not involve original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who were originally on board before departing over creative differences and launching Avatar Studios.

The new studio’s first project is an animated film called ‘The Legend Of Aang: The Last Airbender’ which will debut in theaters in October 2026. An animated series called ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ is currently in production, with two more animated films also in production.

