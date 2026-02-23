Dibyendu Bhattacharya on his character in 'Sur': He is a broken artist who feels betrayed

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya opened up about his character in the short film "SUR".

Dibyendu plays a once-talented painter who has now lost his eyesight, and therefore his livelihood, and hope. Forced to live in a cramped Mumbai chawl, he ends up projecting his disappointment onto his son, Sandeep (Played by Roshann Chauhan), whose passion for music clashes with the family’s harsh economic reality. As the pressure builds, the father’s frustration turns into silence, anger, and ultimately rejection.

Talking about the venture, Dibyendu shared that his character represents countless parents whose own unfulfilled dreams harden into bitterness.

Shedding light on his role, Dibyendu said, “He is not a villain. He is a broken artist who feels life has betrayed him. When survival becomes the only priority, dreams begin to look irresponsible."

The narrative reaches an emotional peak when Sandeep earns his first money through singing and uses it to buy glasses for his father, a gesture that is met not with gratitude but rage.

Dibyendu revealed that this particular moment from the short film captured the tragedy of pride and pain colliding.

“Sometimes love exists, but ego and regret speak louder,” he went on to add.

He further noted that "SUR "is ultimately the story of two artists wounded by the same world.

He explained, “It asks whether failure kills art, or whether art quietly survives inside us."

"SUR" is a deeply emotional tale that explores the fragile bond between a struggling father and a son who refuses to give up on his artistic dreams. It offers a deeply moving look at ambition, dignity, and the silent inheritance of broken dreams.

The short film has been made under the direction of Abhay Chopra and backed by Shamshad Khan and Nilesh Nanaware, the founders of Mango Curry Films, and Shivam Gupta.

"SUR" is presently streaming on YouTube.

