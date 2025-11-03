Diana Penty says 'my heart is full' as she celebrates her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty turned a year older on Sunday, and her celebration included cutting the cake with her loved ones.

Sharing a glimpse of the night to remember, the 'Cocktail' actress took to her official IG and posted some photos from the celebration. Diana opted for an adorable black and white dress for her special day, surrounded by friends and family. From cutting the birthday cake to simply posing with your buddies, her birthday was all about making memories.

We could also see actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia in the pics with Diana.

Admitting that she even forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake, Diana captioned the post, "Forgot to blow out the candles before cutting the cake… it was that kind of night (Face with tears of joy emoji) (sic)."

"Grateful for another year, and even more grateful for the incredible people I get to call family and friends. My heart is full (Red heart emoji)", the 'Chhaava' actress added.

On another note, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit to Diana's ancestral home in South Bombay for her YouTube channel.

While giving Farah an exclusive tour of her lavish bungalow, Diana revealed that the property has been passed down through four generations - from her great-grandfather to her grandfather, to her parents, and now to her.

Diana further informed that some of the furniture pieces in the house are more than 100 years old, including a vintage decor that was gifted to her grandfather during World War II.

Comparing Diana’s beautiful home to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, Farah joked, “Even a dance studio in Lokhandwala isn’t this big! This is as large as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat living room.”

"I think I should call Shah Rukh here,” she added.

To this, Diana excitedly replied, “I would love to have Shah Rukh here!”

--IANS

pm/