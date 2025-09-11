Diana Penty reveals what appealed to her about her new OTT show

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Diana Penty, who will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Do You Wanna Partner’, has shared what drew her to the script.

The actress spoke with IANS in the Khar area of Mumbai ahead of the show’s release. She said that she loved the female friendship angle in the story, and found the storytelling to be in a very natural and contemporary space.

She told IANS, “The first thought for me was the friendship between the two girls. I thought that was very, very prominent and very nicely written. Most importantly because it's very real, like if I had to co-relate it to the way I am with my best friend, it seemed very much like that, the conversation or just the things they do together, nothing over the top, just very, very everyday and very real, the way they hang out together, they party together, they in this case start a business together, their hardships, fights, arguments, everything was just so natural and just felt very true to what we are used to in our friendships”.

‘Do You Wanna Partner’ follows the story of two female friends, who turn partners for their alcohol brand.

The actress further mentioned that it was very refreshing to watch the two lead characters as well because female friendships are very rarely explored on the screen.

She went on, “So that was something that was refreshing for me because I don't feel, I mean at least I'm not, I can't think of any show or film recently that has two girls, the friendship between two girls as the main aspect of the show or the film. Also just the fact that it's a very urban, vibrant, it's fun, it's light, it's an easy watch but it also has, you know, drama, comedy, everything, all of it mixed”.

“The fact that the two girls are starting this new venture in an age where startups are everything, the culture has just boomed so much that it feels very relevant to today's times. So all of those things were what really drew me to the script”, she added.

‘Do You Wanna Partner’ is set to stream on Prime Video on September 12, 2025.

--IANS

aa/