Dia Mirza wishes stepdaughter Samaira on 17th birthday, calls her ‘her lifeboat’

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS): Actress Dia Mirza took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her stepdaughter Samaira on her 17th birthday, calling her her “lifeboat” in an emotional post filled with love and warmth.

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Sharing glimpses from their moments together, Dia wrote, “Happy 17th Birthday Baby Girl. You are everything you choose to be. May you always know you have us - to love you, root for you, hold you and make you feel safe. You are my life boat @samairarekhi.”

The actress shared a carousel post featuring pictures of the two, capturing their bond over the years.

One picture shows the duo smiling warmly for a selfie and another picture features them on a boat ride, both wearing life jackets and flashing bright smiles.

Another video shared by Dia features her son calling out for his elder sister Samaira.

The final picture is a throwback from Samaira’s childhood.

For the uninitiated, Samaira is the daughter of Dia’s husband Vaibhav Rekhi from his previous marriage.

The actress shares a close bond with the you g girl and has often expressed the same through her heartfelt posts on her social media account.

Talking about Dia Mirza, the actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony in February 2021 in Mumbai.

The wedding made headlines for breaking stereotypes, as it was solemnised by a female priest who recited the wedding mantras.

The couple later welcomed their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in May 2021.

Beyond her work and personal life, Dia has consistently been a strong voice for environmental causes, through her social media presence and public engagements.

The actress is often seen advocating for sustainability, climate awareness, and a greener planet.

On the professional front, Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 2000, the same year Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World.

The actress then went onto make her Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001.

Over the years, the film has attained cult status, with its music, featuring evergreen tracks like “Zara Zara” and “Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua” amc others.

The movie starred R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan alongside Anupam Kher, Vrajesh Hirjee and others.

Dia has also been part of films such as Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanju amongst many more.

–IANS

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