Dia Mirza says her five-year-old son understands cutting trees means “erasing life": Trees aren't martyrs

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has once again voiced her concern over the ongoing environmental degradation, and said that her “almost five-year-old understands that when trees are cut down, “we are not clearing land, we are erasing life.”

Sharing a strong message on her social media account, the actress shared a series of images highlighting the importance of preserving nature.

Alongside the carousel, she captioned the post as, “More Green Please.” She further wrote, “Our trees are not martyrs. They were never meant to be.”In a longer note accompanying the post, the actress elaborated on the ecological crisis facing Mumbai.

She wrote, “Mumbai is losing the very life systems that allow us to breathe — in Aarey, along our mangrove belts, across hills, creeks and forests that have quietly protected us for generations. Old growth trees that hold biodiversity, regulate climate, absorb floods and give us oxygen cannot simply be ‘replaced.’ A sapling planted somewhere else does not equal a living forest."

She added how even her little son also understands the impact of deforestation and wrote, “My almost five-year-old understands this instinctively. He knows that when we cut down trees, we are not clearing land — we are erasing life. And yet we continue to call it development.”

She added, “If progress demands the destruction of the very systems that sustain us, then we must ask ourselves: progress for whom? Because the comforts of a few cannot come at the cost of a future that becomes unlivable for all.”

She added that Mumbai deserves development that protects the city.“Mumbai deserves development that protects its forests, mangroves, hills and rivers — not one that replaces them. @mybmc we the citizens of Mumbai will work with you and offer you solutions to ensure we make progress and protect nature.”

The carousel featured a lot many visuals of the actress along with her son and his friends celebrating the beauty of nature.

In one picture, Dia is seen standing beside a tree while her son clings to its trunk.

Another picture shows another child hugging a tree from below, while several other frames capture sprawling banyan trees, flowering branches, birds perched on the trees.

One of the pictures also shows the Mumbai skyline with construction cranes looming in the background.

Dia Mirza has been a vocal advocate for environmental protection and sustainable living for years.

Apart from her fun life moments, she is seen using her platform to raise awareness about climate change, biodiversity and conservation.

