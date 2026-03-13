Dia Mirza enjoys a fun session at the gym with her little companion

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza has been on a fitness journey, uploading daily glimpses of her intense workout sessions on social media. However, during her latest workout session, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress was joined by her little companion.

Dia took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a black-and-white video of doing squats with her hands held in a namaste. Joining her mom, her son, and little Avyaan was also seen imitating her.

As Dia counted till 10, her little munchkin continued to copy his mother, while looking at her with an adorable expression.

If one goes through the social media feed of the 'Sanju' actress, they will come across several similar posts with her son Avyaan.

She also often uses the platform to raise awareness regarding the ongoing environmental crisis.

Recently, Dia expressed her concern over the ongoing environmental degradation. She said that even her almost five-year-old understands that when trees are cut down, “we are not clearing land, we are erasing life.”

Stressing the importance of preserving nature, the 'Thappad' actress penned on her IG, “More Green Please. Our trees are not martyrs. They were never meant to be."

Focusing on the current ecological crisis faced by Mumbai, Dia went on to share, “Mumbai is losing the very life systems that allow us to breathe — in Aarey, along our mangrove belts, across hills, creeks and forests that have quietly protected us for generations. Old growth trees that hold biodiversity, regulate climate, absorb floods and give us oxygen cannot simply be ‘replaced.’ A sapling planted somewhere else does not equal a living forest."

She pointed out that development should not come at the cost of the destruction of the very thing that is the basis of life - the nature.

“If progress demands the destruction of the very systems that sustain us, then we must ask ourselves: progress for whom? Because the comforts of a few cannot come at the cost of a future that becomes unlivable for all," the post futher read.

