Dhirav: 'Mellisai' will connect with everyone who has had to set aside a talent due to life's burdens

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Dhirav, who has directed the upcoming film, 'Mellisai', featuring actor Kishore in the lead, says that his film will connect with every man, woman and transgender who carries a hidden talent but who has had to set it aside because of life's responsibilities.

Read More

Speaking during an interaction, Dhirav, while speaking about his film 'Mellisai', said, “Mellisai is a film that will connect with every man, woman and transgender who carries a hidden talent or passion within them, but had to set it aside because of life’s responsibilities, burdens, and commitments. The story follows a man whose boundless love for music once knew no limits, but who has now put that passion on hold as he shoulders the role of a breadwinner.”

"The protagonist's voice, once full of promise, has faded into silence, buried under years of compromise, fear, and unfinished hope. Everything changes through the innocent insistence of his eight-year-old daughter, a child who sees not a tired, defeated father, but a hero with a gift the world deserves to hear. As father and daughter embark on this emotional journey, 'Mellisai' becomes more than a story of talent, it becomes a story of belief,” he added.

Speaking about the cast and their performances in his film, he said, “Kishore sir has done a remarkable job, and has exceeded the output I envisaged while drafting his character. The softness, he has maintained throughout his role, is going to be a fresh experience for the audiences. We have seen him in rough and tough roles, but this one will be a serene one."

The director also went onto praise the other cast members of his film, saying, " The entire star-cast including Subatra, George Mariyan, Harish Utthaman, Jaswant, Dhananya, Proaktiv Prabhakaran, Kannan Bharathi, Ravi ezhumazhai and others have given soul to this film. Shankar Rangarajan’s musical score is the backbone. He has delivered commendable numbers and BGM. I thank my entire team of technicians for a beautiful presentation.”

For the unaware, the film is set to hit screens on January 30 this year.

--IANS

mkr/