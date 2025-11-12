Dharmendra will continue his treatment at home following his hospital discharge, confirms Sunny Deol’s team

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra will continue his treatment at home following his discharge from the hospital.

In a statement, Sunny Deol’s team has confirmed the same. The actor is said to be in stable condition, and his family is closely monitoring his health. In the official statement, Sunny’s team said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”

“We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Addressing the media, Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital stated, “Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home.”

On November 11, Sunny Deol’s team shared an update on the actor’s health, saying he had been recovering well and responding positively to treatment. They had urged everyone to keep him in their prayers for continued health and a long life. “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

Dharmendra, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday. Hospital sources confirmed that the actor was discharged earlier today and will continue treatment at home.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital for breathlessness. He received visits from his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, as well as film stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited the hospital.

