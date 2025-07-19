Dhanush releases gripping trailer of G V Prakash Kumar-starrer ‘Blackmail’

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush on Saturday released the gripping trailer of director Mu Muran’s much-awaited thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline, Dhanush said, “Here is #Blackmail trailer for u all … best of luck my brother @gvprakash.”

The trailer that was released gives away the fact that the film will have a series of gripping developments. Even as glimpses of the developments are presented to us piquing our curiosity, there is a voice over that keeps telling us the bigger point that the film is trying to make.

The voice asks, "Do you know what this society is teaching us? It teaches us not to trust anyone. To cheat everyone. It teaches you to be selfish. It says don't bother about people who get cheated. It asks you to backstab, loot and kill. The society that teaches us all this however will never take the blame."

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well-known cinematographer Gokul Benoy. Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 1 this year.

