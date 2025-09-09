Dhanashree Verma questions seniority privilege: ‘I got roles because of my talent’

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) In the latest episode of “Rise and Fall,” actress Dhanashree Verma spoke out about the role of talent versus seniority privilege in the film industry.

She shared her perspective on how skill, rather than connections, has shaped her career. In the fourth episode of the reality show, Dhanashree was seen openly clashing with co-contestant Aahana Kumra. She said, “I do not believe this. I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work today. I had said this earlier too, I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened but because I have talent. So if I don't stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience, it is to do with intent.”

Previously, Verma had made headlines for taking a subtle dig at her ex-husband Yuzi Chahal while taking about mutual respect. In an emotional revelation, the actress confessed that despite enduring constant disrespect, she deliberately chose not to retaliate.

“When you are in marriage, then you are responsible ki dusre person ka bhi respect aapke haath mein hota hai. Chah kar main bhi disrespect kar sakti thi. (When you are in marriage, then you are responsible that the respect of the other person is also in your hands. I could have also disrespected if I wanted to). You think I don’t have things to say as a woman, but he was my husband. I respected even when I was married and I have to respect it now that I was married to him,” Dhanashree said.

On a related note, "Rise and Fall" features Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha sweating it out as workers, while Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh enjoy the throne as rulers. The reality show airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

