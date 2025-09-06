Dhanashree reveals she is 'off sugar, off labels, but not off money'

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The wait is finally over. The primary episode of Amazon MX Player's reality show "Rise & Fall" has been released.

One of the contestants, Dhanashree Verma, managed to steal the spotlight from the very beginning with her bold statements, leaving everyone buzzing.

She revealed that although she is off sugar, but not off money.

In a candid moment, Dhanashree revealed, “I think it’s time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein.” However, she didn’t shy away from admitting, “Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn’t want money?”

Her comment might be a reference to the time her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, caught everyone’s attention when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of their final divorce hearing.

Before this, another behind-the-scenes video of a fun banter between Dhanushree and Nayandeep Rakshit surfaced on social media.

When Dhanashree teased that ‘collaborating with her isn’t everyone’s cup of tea,’ Nayandeep fired back saying, “Adhe se jyada Bollywood mere saath collab kar chuki hai, tum bhi karlo, star bana dunga. (More than half of Bollywood has already collaborated with me; you should too, I will make you a star.)”

Dropping another bomb, Dhanashree said, “Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai. Aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine band kara diye hai. (The queen doesn't need to become a star. Besides, there is a line of interviewers waiting. I have shut off all the sports channels in the penthouse.)”

"Rise and Fall", which is hosted by Ashneer Grover, throws together 15 celebrity contestants from across industries in a game of power, privilege, and survival.

Talking about the show, Ashneer revealed: “Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India."

--IANS

pm/