Devoleena Bhattacharjee: This Ramadan feels different

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared that this year’s Ramadan feels extra special, filled with deeper gratitude, love, and togetherness.

Devoleena took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures featuring her alongside her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh, and her adorable baby son, Joy.

“This Ramadan feels different…more gratitude, more love, more togetherness #Blessed #RamadanVibes #FamilyTime #devoleena,” Devoleena wrote as the caption.

Devoleena married Shanwaz in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2024 and announced the name on Instagram in January 2025, describing their son as their "bundle of happiness".

Devoleena initially worked as a jewellery designer in Mumbai and was first noticed when she auditioned for dance reality series Dance India Dance 2. She made her acting debut with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in 2011.

She replaced Giaa Manek as the female lead Gopi Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which turned out to be her breakthrough. In 2014 and in 2016, she contemplated quitting the show due to the frequent time leaps, but continued the character before completing 5 years in June 2017.She underwent spinal surgery for an injury that took place on the show's set in 2013.

The actress next joined as a celebrity contestant in 13th season of Bigg Boss. However two months later in November 2019, she exited the show citing medical issues.

In August 2020, it was announced that she will reprise the role of Gopi Modi in the sequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, entitled Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In July 2024, she signed on to portray the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, but in October 2024 she quit the show due to her pregnancy.

In December, Devoleena celebrated three years of marital bliss with her husband.

She called her anniversary a day dedicated to her loving, caring, and supportive husband.

Devoleena wrote, "I didn’t get a moment to post today… and I think that’s exactly what familyhood, parenthood, and motherhood feel like. Life happens, love continues quietly in the background. (sic)."

"Today is our anniversary — a day dedicated to the most loving, caring, and endlessly supportive husband I could have asked for. I thank my stars and Mahadev every single day for Shan being in my life."

"From my postpartum days to every phase that followed, he has stood by me with patience, strength, and unconditional support. Words will never be enough. But with him, living the life I once imagined — as a wife, a mother, and a woman — feels possible, real, and beautiful."

"Three years and counting… and my heart is still full. I love you more than words can ever say. @shanwaz7636", her special anniversary post concluded.

