Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to the question, 'When are you getting back to work?'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally reacted to the question many new mothers face these days, 'When are you getting back to work?'

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress revealed that despite loving her work, she wishes to give all her attention to her son Joy at the moment.

Devoleena added that her son needs her the most right now, and hence she wishes to be fully present for him. She went on to add that when the time is correct, she would love to resume work.

The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant penned an elongated note on her IG, saying, “Have you stopped working?”“When are you starting again?”

“You should get back to work now.” I hear these questions quite often. And I understand where they come from. Work has always been a big part of my life, and I’ve always believed in giving 100% to whatever I do. But today, life has given me a role that asks for even more. Motherhood. These are the moments I once prayed for. The little giggles, the tiny milestones, the comfort my child finds in my arms. If I’ve always believed in giving my best to everything in life, then motherhood deserves not just 100%… it deserves 500%. Right now, my son needs me more than anything else. And choosing to be present for him is a decision I make with love and without any apology. (sic)."

"I know when the time is right, work will find its place again. But this phase… this beautiful, fleeting phase… belongs to my baby. And I’m not willing to compromise on that," she added.

For the unaware, Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz Shaikh on 14th December 2022 in a private ceremony.

In December 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Joy.

