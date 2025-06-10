Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates her son Joy's Annaprashan ceremony

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh celebrated their son's Annaprashan ceremony.

Joining in the celebration, Devoleena's 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' co-stars Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with other family members were also seen in the photos.

"With folded hands and hearts full of gratitude, we celebrated our beloved son's Annaprashan , Joy's first sacred taste of Anna (rice). May Maa Annapurna bless him with health, wisdom, and a life full of abundance. A beautiful milestone, a memory for a lifetime…," the lovebirds wrote in the caption.

Devoleena and Shanawaz embraced parenthood for the first time on December 18, 2024.

Sharing the exciting announcement on social media, the new parents penned, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz."

Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz on December 14, 2022, in a close-knit ceremony.

Recently, Devoleena talked about how her role in the popular TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' helped her on her spiritual journey.

She disclosed that playing Gopi on the show, who is a devotee of Lord Krishna led to a spiritual awakening in her.

She revealed, "If I look back, my show completed 15 years.. but feels like it just happened yesterday.. I still feel the butterflies in me.. It was a life changing experience.. I entered the show replacing someone.. And it was a huge challenge.. but I enjoyed the opportunity to overcome the challenges.. and won hearts and became everyone's favourite Gopi Bahu.. I'm thankful for all the love and appreciation. Though the show is over but it is still celebrated, my viewers has made Gopi Bahu immortal."

The "Bigg Boss 14" contestant added, "The show was not just about enjoying success and fulfilling my acting dreams. But it was a beginning of spiritual journey.. while playing Gopi, I literally connected to Lord Krishna. I was playing a Krishna Bhakt in the show, but in no time it was real. I started reading books on Shri Krishna, and enjoyed a new journey of devotion and dedication.. it remains unchanged till date."

--IANS

pm/khz