Despite her tall stature as artiste, Shefali Shah is anxious, nervous before starting new work

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who is gearing up for the 3rd season of her International Emmy-winning show ‘Delhi Crime’, has said that she still gets jitters before starting the work on the new season of the show.

The actress spoke with IANS in the BKC area of Mumbai ahead of the release of the 3rd season. When asked how she makes her way around the character in the new season considering that she comes back to the character after more than a year since the previous season, she said, “I think whether it's ‘Delhi Crime’ season 3 or it's some other film or show, season 1, my trepidation, my sense of anxiety, my sense of I am not going to know what to do when the director says action is constant, so that doesn't change”.

She told IANS, “But then as you first read the script, you skim through it, and then I start hearing what my character will say, like, ‘This is how Vartika will say this’. One line obviously can be said in 13 ways and can be even interpreted in 13 ways, but that's how it starts happening and you slowly start sliding in and then there are conversations, Tanuja (the director of ‘Delhi Crime 3’) and I spend a lot of time discussing about the story, jamming on the character. And then the uniform, that does something else to me. Also you come back to your team and it's just like you never left, so it's that, but I am extremely tensed and nervous and anxious at the start of every work”.

‘Delhi Crime’ stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure. The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India’s law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is set to drop on Netflix on November 13.

--IANS

aa/