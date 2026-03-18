Demi Lovato opens up on her ‘intimidating’ experience of choosing wedding menu

Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has shared her wedding planning experience, and why one aspect in particular was "intimidating”.

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While promoting the launch of her cookbook, One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food, the singer-songwriter spoke to influencer and author Eli Rallo about how her struggle with an eating disorder inspired her cookbook, and her recent nuptials, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"I think it's reflective of where I'm at in my journey of recovery with disordered eating and my eating disorder”, she said of her decision to release her cookbook. "It's taken me a long time. My first time going into treatment for an eating disorder was when I was 18. And it's taken me a long time to get here, to get comfortable around food, to step into the kitchen”.

“Sometimes it can be a long process for people. And I'm one of those people, but I'm so proud of the journey that I'm on and I'm excited. I'm excited to share that and to share these recipes that we've created”, she added.

As per ‘People’, Demi Lovato, 33, tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, 34, last summer in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on May 25. The ‘Heart Attack’ singer explained to Rallo that choosing the cuisine for their nuptials was "intimidating" but that her husband supported her every step of the way.

"We were particular with what we had on the menu when we did a testing, so the caterer came to my house and cooked, I think it was 18 different foods”, Lovato said. "And that was intimidating, but I got through it with the support of my loving husband and we ended up deciding on a few dishes and yeah, we were particular about what we had at the wedding. We wanted foods that we loved”.

She shared that her big day was a blast.

--IANS

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