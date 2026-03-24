Delhi Police turns to Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Jameel Jamali’ for road safety message

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Adding a quirky twist to a serious message, the Delhi Police borrowed from veteran actor Rakesh Bedi’s iconic “Dhurandhar” ‘Jameel Jamali’ act to deliver a light-hearted yet impactful reminder on public safety.

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Delhi Police took to Instagram and X, formerly called Twitter, to share a cartoon-style safety poster featuring a caricature of Rakesh’s character Jameel Jamali holding a black motorcycle helmet in his hand.

Blending humour with awareness, the department added a text overlay, featuring the iconic line “bachcha hai tu mera” said by Rakesh’s character in the duology helmed by Aditya Dhar.

The text overlay read: “Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le helmet pehan”.

The caption by Delhi Police read: “Helmet Pehnega Tabhi Syana banega Mera bachcha.”

Talking about the much-loved character of Jameel Jamali, he is a manipulative and "fox-like" Pakistani politician from Karachi’s Lyari. The character survives by navigating power dynamics and surprises by revealing a surprising alliance as an Indian intelligence asset.

“Dhurandhar” is the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

Rakesh has appeared in more than 150 of films since the 1970s, with many television and stage shows.

He is known for his iconic comic roles in films such as Chashme Buddoor and Mera Damad. He has also appeared in television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

--IANS

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