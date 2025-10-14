Deepti Naval drops a fond memory with her father from their Europe getaway

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval treated the netizens with a fond memory with her father from their getaway to Europe back in 1982.

The photo showed the father-daughter duo posing outside the camper.

Remembering the time with her dad, the 'Saath Saath' actress penned on her Instagram, "Sharing a precious memory of my father - In a camper through Europe - Piti and I - 1982. (sic)"

Adoring the throwback photo, an Insta user shared in the comment section, "This is one of the best n beautiful picture of the day, u look so much pretty girl in this very picture.Deep regards."

Another netizen penned, "No words to describe the classic immaculate Indian beauty."

The third comment read, "Proud daughter of a proud father".

Earlier, Deepti spoke about the monumental shift in the film industry over the years during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Shedding light on the changes that she has witnessed in Hindi cinema from her era to the current times, Deepti told IANS, “Well today, there is a lot of visual finesse in our movies. So that is something that I like the most. Our films are at par with the international standards. In terms of world cinema, we are as good as them technically and visually. There are a lot of skills today among all. Whether it is the technicians or even the actors. Everybody is trained. Everybody has learnt their craft. You don't just stroll into the film industry, and become an actor, like me, I didn't learn anything. Everybody brings training. They are very focused”.

“The younger generation are so focused, and they believe in their dreams. And they are going all out for it. And these two are examples here. Jitesh and Alankrita. I find them very inspiring. Both of them. And our director, he is also very inspiring as a person. Cinema has changed a lot from the time when we were working earlier years to now. A lot of changes, I would say," she added.

