Deepika Singh encourages women to embrace remarriage and take charge of their happiness

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) TV actress Deepika Singh, who is currently seen playing the lead in the show ‘Mangal Lakshmi,’ has opened up about the concept of remarriage.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress encouraged them to embrace new beginnings, follow their hearts, and take charge of their own happiness without feeling any guilt. Speaking about her role in the show, Deepika shared, “Playing Mangal has been very close to my heart because, in many ways, I relate to her. Just like Mangal, I am also a mother, a wife, and someone who is balancing her personal life with her career. I know how challenging it can be to wear so many hats, but at the same time, it’s deeply fulfilling.”

“What I love about Mangal is that she doesn’t let her past define her, she chooses to move forward, to embrace new beginnings with Kapil, and remain a strong mother for her children. That is so inspiring, not just as a character, but even for me personally. Through her, I want women to know that it’s okay to start again, to follow your heart, and to take charge of your own happiness without guilt. Mangal is not just an on-screen character ; she’s showing every woman that they can thrive, no matter what life throws at them,” she added.

In the latest track of Color’s show ‘Mangal Lakshmi,’ Mangal (played by Deepika Singh) takes a bold step forward, leaving behind the shadows of her broken marriage with Adit (Naman Shaw) and opening her heart to a new beginning with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal).

“Mangal Lakshmi,” which is an official adaptation of Kannada TV series “Bhagyalakshmi,” also stars Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta. Directed by Faheim Ahmad, the daily soap airs every Monday to Friday on Colors.

--IANS

ps/