Deepika Padukone steps out with Ranveer Singh amid chatter about her social media silence on Dhurandhar 2

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone stepped out for lunch on Sunday afternoon with husband Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing chatter about her social media silence in support of her husband's recent blockbuster " Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge".

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As the couple made their first appearance together post the release of the movie, the electrified crowd was unable to hold its excitement.

As soon as Ranveer emerged in a breezy avatar, his admirers started chanting “Babbar Sher”.

Deepika, posing in a classic white T-shirt and blue denim, could not stop beaming and donned a tell-it-all smile.

Ranveer smiled and waved at the crowd despite tight security. Deepika also shared a few smiles as the duo made their way through the sea of fans.

Recently, Deepika ignited a social media debate after she chose not to attend the special screening of "Dhurandhar 2".

However, the very next day, she was seen attending a concert in Mumbai with her in-laws, adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing online debate.

Some of the netizens further noticed that Deepika did not share any social media posts in support of Ranveer or "Dhurandhar 2".

They compared her to Yami Gautam, who is leaving no stone unturned to lend her support to her husband and the director of the film, Aditya Dhar.

A Tweet read, "Yami Gautam: pure class and the perfect example of a wife She stood by her husband Aditya Dhar when no one knew him and now, when everyone's praising him. That's what a perfect wife looks like. On the other hand, there's Deepika Padukone, who was reportedly seeing other guys while committed to Ranveer Singh. Despite her husband's blockbuster #Dhurandhar (#Dhurandhar2) that's on everyone's lips, she didn't tweet, mention, or say a single word about it. Why settle for a partner who can't cheer for you or feel proud of your wins?"

One of the users penned the comment, “Deepika Padukone wrote long paragraphs on Instagram about Gaza and JNU, but didn't post even a single story to congratulate her husband Ranveer Singh and the Dhurandhar 2 cast on their success. Speaks volumes!!”

Meanwhile, Deepika has refrained from taking part in the ongoing online discussion.

--IANS

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