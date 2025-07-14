Deepak Tijori is a strong believer of the theory of Karma

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor Deepak Tijori, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his short film ‘Echoes of Us’, has said that getting replaced in the film industry is pretty normal, and happens all the time.

The actor recently spoke with IANS, and took a philosophical route. He said that Karma brings a person the work in the industry.

The actor, who has been working in the industry for close to 40 years, was replaced in many films that went on to become big at the box-office. He also replaced many actors, the most famous being Milind Soman from ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. More than 70% of the film’s shooting was done when Deepak stepped into the role of the antagonist of an arrogant rich boy, from an elite school.

Talking about the phenomenon of actors getting replaced in the industry, the actor told IANS, “This is part and parcel of this business. Many films, many people refused. Like Aamir Khan’s recent film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. Aamir went to so many actors, and they refused. And, today, that film became a hit. I mean, it's not like it happened intentionally. I have always been a spiritual person. I believe a lot in the theory of karma. So, I think, what someone gets, is the result of his karma. And, whatever he has achieved, that is his karma. And, I appreciate that”.

He further mentioned, “And, whatever it is in their karma, in their destiny, they are getting it. And, what is in my destiny, I will get it”.

He also spoke about the divide of insiders and outsiders in the Hindi film industry, as he said, “Actually, this game, outsider-insiderism, I don't agree with it. Be it an outsider or an insider, you will have to prove your talent”.

“If you don't prove your talent, you will not stay for long. So, it doesn't really matter”, he added.

