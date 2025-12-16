Dedicate 'Dekhlenge Saala' to the man who taught me that life is all about confidence, says Devi Sri Prasad

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (IANS) Music director Devi Sri Prasad has now dedicated the chartbuster 'Dekhlenge Saala' from actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to his late father, with whom he shares a strong bond.

Taking to his X timeline, Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered several chartbusters in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, wrote, "To the man who taught me that life is all about confidence... I dedicate the song #DekhLengeSaala. Dearest daddy..Love you & miss you. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years.. #SriSatyaMurthyGaru."

Reacting to this tweet of Devi Sri Prasad, the film's director Harish Shankar wrote, "Sir ji, as everyone knows… ‘Kevvu Keka’—the iconic hook word—was given by your daddy back then. Now, dedicating ‘Dekhlenge Saala’ is not just a gesture; It stands as a true honour to the entire family of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'."

Responding to director Harish Shankar's tweet, Devi Sri Prasad wrote, "Thank you and love you sir ji. Can never forget the conversation you had with daddy on the day of KEVVU KEKA recording and the way he showed his love for you !!! His blessings are always with us dear sir ji @harish2you."

For the unaware, the makers of the film recently released the lyrical video of the pulsating number 'Dekhlenge Saala' from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The foot tapping, high energy number, which was set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, was rendered by Vishal Dadlani and Haripriya. The song that looks to instil confidence in the hearts of listeners has gone on to emerge a superhit.

In fact, the makers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, confirmed that the song had broken records stating that the first single had clocked over a whopping 29.6 million views within the first 24 hours.

One other interesting aspect of the song was that the makers, in a first-of-its-kind move, got one lakh fans of the actor to release the lyric sheet of the number, ahead of its release on Saturday evening.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/