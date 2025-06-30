Debutant Shubhangi showcases the story of a girl who is different but no less in the trailer of ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film, “Tanvi The Great” have released the trailer of the film.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the world of "Tanvi The Great," introducing Tanvi—a unique girl whose strength and determination set her apart. Set against a backdrop of love, loss, and resilience, the film stands as a powerful ode to the enduring spirit of hope and courage. Speaking about the film, National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher shared, “Everyone who watches Tanvi The Great will walk away a little kinder perhaps even changed. This film is my tribute to every person who is different but no less. It’s the story of an autistic, brilliant, and fiercely determined girl who dreams of joining the Indian Army.”

“This is one of the most important films of my career, and I’m confident audiences in India will connect with it just as deeply as those around the world already have.”

The film marks the debut of Shubhangi and features an impressive ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser, with notable appearances by Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

Directed by Kher, the upcoming emotional drama, handled by Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on 18th July 2025.

A few days ago, Anupam Kher announced that Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production banner, Excel Entertainment, had joined forces with his production studio for Tanvi The Great. Sharing the exciting announcement, the 'Special 26' actor wrote on Instagram, “Announcement: Behind every great story are those who dare to believe in it and those who step in to take it even further. Today, that belief turns stronger with #ExcelEntertainment joining our journey. One of Indian cinema’s most passionate storytellers, their support in Tanvi’s journey will strengthen our dream to take her story far and wide globally. Thank you dearest @faroutakhtar and @ritesh_sid for your faith, support and appreciation!”

--IANS

ps/