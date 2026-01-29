Debinna Bonnerjee talks about a ‘special milestone’ as a parent nobody talks about 

Mumbai Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee reflected on a small yet deeply meaningful parenting milestone, sharing that the moment when children want only their parents in the world is something rarely talked about, but extremely emotional and impactful.

In a video shared by Debinna on her social media account, the actress said, “People talk about milestones like first steps, first words and the first day of school. But there’s one milestone we don’t talk about enough.”

She added, “It’s the day your baby learns how to love you back. When they walk into a room full of people and still look only for you. When they run to you, hug you and kiss you just because you exist. When they want you to talk to them, eat with them and sit right next to them. When everything they want is you.

She highlighted that for a parent, constantly being wanted by their child in a physical sense, can be overwhelming but it's worth it.

“It can feel overwhelming sometimes because they don’t just want your presence, they want all of you. But then there are moments when they cup your face with their tiny hands, gently touch your cheek and say they love you. They tell you that you’re the best and that they won’t hurt you.”

She added, “In that moment, you realise it’s not just dependence. It’s pure, intentional love that they’ve learned to express. It’s a milestone no one prepares you for, and somehow, it makes every tired bone worth it.”

Debinna has earlier too shared many beautiful moments of her own daughters and expressed what it means to be their mother.

For the uninitiated, Debinna and husband Gurmeet Choudhary are parents to two baby girls. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 via surrogacy, and their second daughter in November 2022.

--IANS

rd/