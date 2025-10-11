'De De Pyaar De 2' first look poster hints at another emotional roller-coaster ride

Mumbai Oct 11 (IANS) Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to return as Ashish and Ayesha in the much-anticipated sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". Ahead of the release, raising the anticipation, the makers have unveiled the first look motion poster from the drama on Saturday.

The poster hints at another emotional roller-coaster ride as Ayesha brings Ashish to her house to get her family's approval, especially her father's, Dev Khurana.

They will be joined by Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in the madness, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj making cameo appearances.

"Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025," the makers wrote, sharing the first look poster of the forthcoming drama.

While Ariyan Mehedi has scored the tunes for the flick, Sudhir K. Chaudhary has looked after the camera work.

According to the reports, the trailer of "De De Pyaar De 2" will be launched on October 14, a month before the release. The preview will reportedly be made available to movie buffs in a grand event expected to be graced by Ajay, Rakul, and Madhavan, along with director Anshul Sharma and producers Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan.

Refreshing your memory, the original drama "De De Pyaar De" shared the love story between a 50-year-old divorcee who falls for a 26-year-old girl. The first part talked about how his family reacted when Ashish tried to win the approval of his family for his newfound love.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, the sequel has been penned by Tarun Jain in collaboration with Luv Ranjan.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, "De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to reach the cinema halls on November 14 this year.

--IANS

pm/