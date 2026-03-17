David Dhawan shares funny anecdote about Rishi Kapoor’s ‘no shooting after 7 PM’ rule

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan recently shared a humorous anecdote about late actor Rishi Kapoor, recalling how the legendary star chose to decline projects that required shooting late into the night.

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Speaking on the fun talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his son, actor Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s straightforward personality and how he would not prefer working post 7 PM.

Recalling his experience with the late actor, Dhawan said he had worked with Rishi Kapoor on many films and always admired his talent and discipline.

“I have worked with an actor with whom I did many films. He was a brilliant actor and I learned a lot from him. His name was Rishi Kapoor,” said Rishi.

“He would always question all filmmakers and make sure he would pack up at 7 PM. Regarding any scene, he would say, ‘Okay, you are saying this, but why should I do it this way?’ You had to convince him and explain why a scene needed to be done that way. Otherwise, he would stop you right there,” Dhawan said.

Sharing a funny incident, Dhawan recalled how a director once came to narrate a script to Kapoor. The actor asked the filmmaker to sit with him in the car so he could listen to the narration while heading home.

Dhawan narrated, “The car started and the director began narrating the story. The first scene he described was a night scene. Rishi Kapoor immediately asked the driver to stop the van and said, ‘Stop the car. I don’t do films that shoot at night. I pack up after 7 PM, no matter what.’ That was it. The narration ended there.”

This incident by Dhawan left the audiences in splits.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor, he was considered to be one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema.

The son of legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a child artist in Mera Naam Joker before making his debut as a leading man in the blockbuster Bobby.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Kapoor went onto star in numerous successful films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz and Chandni amongst others.

In later years, he transitioned into character roles in films such as Kapoor & Sons and 102 Not Out.

On the personal front, Rishi Kapoor was married to actor Neetu Kapoor, and their son, Ranbir Kapoor, is considered to be among the leading actors in Bollywood today.

The veteran actor passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai after battling leukemia. He was 67.

–IANS

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