David Attenborough to explore marine secrets, threats in World Oceans Day documentary

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Biologist, natural historian and writer David Attenborough is taking a deep dive into our oceans. He is set to take the audience in the realm of the marine world with his upcoming documentary film 'Ocean by David Attenborough' on National Geographic.

The film is set to release on the occasion of World Oceans Day.

The powerful documentary talks about the importance of the world's oceans and the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth's vast, interconnected waters.

The film draws upon extensive marine science and was supported by a team of scientific advisors, including National Geographic Pristine Seas Founder, Enric Sala.

The film features footage of bottom trawling, the act of dragging weighted fishing nets along the ocean floor, and its devastating effects on the ocean. Only by revealing this footage to the world and exposing what's happening beneath the surface can people begin to understand the devastating impact it is having and the urgent risk it poses to our ocean.

Talking about the film, Attenborough said, "My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Tom McDonald, National Geographic's executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, said, "I'm thrilled that audiences worldwide will be able to engage with Sir David's signature storytelling and the inspirational message of this film through the power of National Geographic's global platforms. There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David, and I'm delighted that he's working with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart."

The documentary focuses on the human actions leading to the oceans' collapse and the effects of destructive fishing techniques, such as dredging and bottom trawling, on entire marine ecosystems, coastal communities, and the global climate.

Alok Jain, President - Entertainment, JioStar added: "At National Geographic India, we believe that storytelling has the power to ignite change. OCEAN WITH DAVID ATTENBOROUGH is a landmark film that reminds us how interconnected we are with our oceans, even here in India, where over 11,000 kilometers of coastline support vibrant marine life and millions of livelihoods. Through David Attenborough’s unmatched narration and breathtaking visuals, we hope to inspire Indians to see our oceans not just as distant waters but as living systems that need our urgent protection.This is not just a global story - it is our story too."

The film is directed by Toby Nowlan, Keith Scholey and Colin Butfield and produced by Nowlan for Silverback Films. The film is a Silverback Films and Open Planet Studios co-production.

'Ocean by David Attenborough' is set to release on June 8 on National Geographic and JioHotstar.

