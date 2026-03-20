Dave Grohl reveals undergoing '70 weeks of therapy' after lovechild scandal

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Dave Grohl, the frontman of the American rock band Foo Fighters, underwent "70 weeks of therapy" after he confessed that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

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The 55-year-old musician hit headlines in 2024 when he revealed he'd been unfaithful to his wife Jordyn Blum, the mother of three of his children, and Dave has now shared he's been having almost daily therapy sessions after a tumultuous period in his life which also included the death of his Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins in 2022 and his mother Virginia, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told the Guardian newspaper, "I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks. I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions”.

When asked if the lovechild revelation led him to therapy, he said, "There were so many things that led me to this therapy”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the rocker went on to add that the scandal prompted him to "re-evaluate" himself.

He shared, "I have to be perfectly honest. Writing songs and writing lyrics about these things is sometimes enough. As far as having a deeper, longer conversation about them, I still do reserve a lot of this for my own personal life, as impersonal and public as it may seem. But I think that for many reasons, I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process”.

He also revealed he stepped away from social media in the aftermath of his bombshell statement, in which he vowed to be a good dad to his new baby girl and earn his family's forgiveness, and he's learning not to worry too much about what others think of him.

--IANS

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