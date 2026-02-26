Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters learned of daughter's record deal over dinner

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (IANS) The drummer of Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has shared that he had "no idea" his daughter signed a record deal until she told him over dinner.

Violet started to release new music in January, and followed up by announcing she had signed with Republic Records/ Island EMI, but Foo Fighters frontman Dave, 57, has insisted he is not involved with the making of her music, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on the recent episode of The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Dave revealed, "This is amazing. So Violet, my daughter, she’s 19, she’s about to turn 20, she made this album with a producer named Justin Raisen, and she did it on her own. Like, she met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day, and she would send me songs when she was finished. But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all. And I had no idea. I knew she was looking to sign a record deal, and she is like, 'Hey, Dad, can I come over for dinner tonight? And I’m like, 'Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?'”.

“And she came over and told me, like, 'I signed my record deal today’. I’m just like, 'Oh my God!' So, I’m totally like uninvolved, and I’m like the dad who wants to be there and know everything. And she’s just totally doing her own thing”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Dave is proud of his daughter, who has provided backing vocals at Foo Fighters gigs, as well as performing lead vocals on All Apologies during Nirvana's four-song set reunion show at the Fire Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles in January 2025.

The star, who also has daughters Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11, with his 49-year-old wife, director-and-actress Jordyn Blum, continued, It’s amazing. The record is amazing. She is so incredibly talented and has such great taste in music”.

The All My Life hitmaker said the record appeals because "it’s a wide range of everything". Dave added, "There’s songs that remind me of The Sundays or Cocteau Twins and things like that. Then there’s like super hard, really heavy rock stuff. Ethereal. It’s beautiful. It’s an amazing record".

