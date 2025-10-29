Dave Franco, wife Alison Brie used to sleep 'squished' in his childhood bed

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor-filmmaker Dave Franco and his actor-writer wife Alison Brie have spent a lot of time close together. One of their most vivid memories is from the time when Alison’s family paid a visit to his family.

Franco, who has been married to fellow actor Brie, 42, since 2017, remembered how he and his wife used to sleep in his twin bed from childhood when they visited Franco's family in Palo Alto, California, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During the promotions of his new movie ‘Regretting You’, he told ‘Bustle’, “In my childhood home, my mom hadn’t touched my room since I left when I was 18, and that included my twin bed. Every time Alison and I would go visit my mom, we would be squished in that twin bed”.

He further mentioned, “And it got to the point where she said, ‘Babe, I love you. I love your mom. I love your hometown. I can’t do that anymore’”.

As Franco shared, his family eventually purchased a larger bed for his childhood bedroom. The experience, which sounds like a scene from Franco and Brie's 2025 horror movie ‘Together’, is just one of a number of doting anecdotes the actor shared as he spoke about his relationship with Brie.

As per ‘People’, the couple famously began dating when they attended Mardi Gras in New Orleans back in 2011 and a mutual friend played matchmaker. Nearly 15 years later, the pair are happily married and frequently work together.

Franco appears in a slightly unusual role as a romantic co-lead in ‘Regretting You’, based on author Colleen Hoover's romance novel of the same name.

"In real life I am very romantic”, the actor said when asked if he reads romance novels himself. "If you ask my wife, she would say I’m much more romantic than she is. I also am a pretty sensitive, vulnerable, open guy”.

While the actor spoke to his experience playing a drugged-up, party animal version of himself in Seth Rogen's Apple TV series The Studio, he also said he's grown fond of simply staying in with Brie in his real life.

