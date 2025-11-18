Dark, unsettling Tamil thriller series 'Regai' to premiere on November 28

Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) Director Dhinakaran M's eagerly awaited dark, unsettling Tamil Thriller web series 'Regai' will now premiere on November 28, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The seven-episode series will premiere on the OTT platform Zee5 and will feature Bala Hasan, Pavithra Janani, and Vinothini Vaidyanathan in the lead.

While the series draws its core concept from the universe crafted by celebrated crime writer Rajesh Kumar, ‘Regai’ (which means fingerprint)is an originally created story, written and directed by Dhinakaran M, who brings a fresh intensity and psychological depth to the narrative.

At the heart of 'Regai' lies a chilling question: How do you solve a crime when the victims have already been declared dead? What begins as a routine chase by S.I. Vetri (Balahasan) and constable Santhiya (Pavitra Janani) spirals into a disturbing investigation.

An ice-cart vendor dies accidentally while fleeing, only for Vetri to discover a severed hand hidden among melting ice. As Vetri follows the trail, he is pulled into a maze of medical trials and a sinister network where every answer opens a darker door, every survivor is more dangerous than the last, and the line between hunter and hunted collapses without warning.

Produced by S. Singaravelan from SS Group Production house, the series, apart from the lead actors, will also feature Pobalam Pragathesh, Sriram M, Anjali Rao and Indrajith E in pivotal roles.

Novelist Rajesh Kumar said, “Every crime story begins in the human mind before it reaches the page. What interested me in ‘Regai’ is how it takes a simple idea and follows it into the darker corners of our society. When a new creator interprets something from my world and finds fresh fear in it, that tells me the genre is still alive.”

Director Dhinakaran says, “The series is about the quiet violence that happens out of sight, the kind that never makes it to a police report but destroys lives all the same. I wanted the audience to feel that discomfort, that uncertainty of not knowing whom to trust. This world may have begun with an idea from Rajesh Kumar sir, but the shadows in it are deeply personal to me.”

Bala Hasan, the lead actor of the 'Regai', said, “Vetri is a man who spends his days chasing answers but is terrified of the truths he finds. Playing him meant holding that fear inside without letting the world see it. 'Regai' pushed me to explore the kind of vulnerability we rarely show in thrillers, the human cost of carrying other people’s tragedies.”

Tamil and Malayalam Zee5 Business Head Lloyd C Xavier said, “Regai is not just a thriller, it is a reminder of why native storytelling matters. It exposes the silences behind the mystery, the uncomfortable truth that systems built to protect people can sometimes fail them. What moved me the most is how the series shows ordinary lives getting caught in forces far larger than themselves, in ways that feel disturbingly possible. Our vision is to champion stories that carry authenticity, courage, and emotional honesty. Regai reflects that belief with clarity, it unsettles you, but for the right reasons.”

--IANS

mkr/