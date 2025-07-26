Dalljiet Kaur says life’s chaos, emotional ups and downs pulled her back from getting fit

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Actress Dalljiet Kaur has started her fitness journey, saying that life's chaos and emotional ups and downs held her back from getting fit over the past year.

Dalljiet took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself working out in the gym. In the clip, the actress is seen doing some strength workout for her back and legs

“Pichle ek saal se kai baar try kiya fit hone ka… lekin life ki chaos, hectic routine aur emotions ne hamesha backtrack kar diya. Lekin iss baar maine decide kiya hai—no more excuses. (I’ve been trying to get fit for the past year… But life’s chaos, a hectic routine, and emotional ups and downs always pulled me back. This time, I’ve decided—no more excuses,” she wrote.

She shared that for her transformation, she has chosen the best trainer, whom she defined as her “last resort.”

“Known as the mean trainer who follows scientific method with a little madness towards achieving the required results. This he does so by using different philosophies of training . Different people have different requirements, therefore for the right accuracy precise diet and training is required to suit his/her specific needs and standards,” she wrote.

Dalljiet added: “Ab baat sirf body nahi, andar se bhi khud ko theek karne ki hai. (Now it’s not just about fixing my body, but also healing myself from within.)

“Yeh journey ab shuru ho chuki hai… aur main har step aap sab ke saath share karunga/jungi. Raw, real aur honest. Time to fix my life, one rep at a time This journey has officially begun… And I’ll be sharing every step with all of you—raw, real, and honest.

Time to fix my life, one rep at a time,” she added.

Dalljiet Kaur, who got married to Nikhil Patel in March 2023 and moved to Kenya to live with him, moved back to India with her son in January 2024.

Last year, she took a dig at her ex-husband Nikhil Patel, who has accused her of 'non-consensual cyber bullying' and 'continued media harassment', calling him a 'shame on humanity'.

Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in 'Kulvadhu', whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014.The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse.

--IANS

dc/