Dalip Tahil on 90s heroes taking on villain or character roles: 'They’ve taken my work'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil shared his opinion on heroes from the 90s taking on villain or character roles.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the 'Baazigar' actor took a hilarious dig at the changing scenarios, saying, "They’ve taken my work".

On a serious note, he told IANS that he believes it is a good thing.

Dalip recalled that late actor Rishi Kapoor once told him that his best time as an actor was when he was free from the “hero” tag and could take on diverse roles. "It’s liberating for an actor", he shared.

Reflecting on his four-decades-long journey in the entertainment industry, Dalip stated, "For me, motivation has never diminished. I never feel like, “Oh, I have to go to work.” Acting was my hobby, and it turned into my profession. I’ve been lucky to make a living out of something I love. No one forced me to become an actor — it was my own choice. People ask me about a plan B, but right now, plan A is working, so I’ll think about plan B only when needed."

During the interaction, Dalip was further asked, "You’ve worked in theatre, television, regional cinema, and now OTT. Do you miss one medium while working in another?"

To this, Dalip reacted by saying, "I do miss theatre, because it’s the lifeblood of an actor. On stage, once the curtain goes up, no one can call 'cut.” The energy between the audience and the actor is immediate."

However, he added that working in films has its rewards.

"On location, the surroundings help you immensely — something you can’t always replicate in theatre. Whether it’s films, OTT, or television, I enjoy them all," he added.

He also pointed out that right now, OTT is booming, hence he is focusing on the platform.

--IANS

pm/