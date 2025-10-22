Dakota Johnson reveals what it’s like to grow up with famous parents

Los Angeles, Oct 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson is getting candid about her struggles of growing up in the shadows of famous parents.

The actress, 36, recently opened up about what life really is like with parents, who work in showbiz, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Johnson is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and actor and singer-songwriter Don Johnson.

She told ‘Vogue’, “When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something”.

She’s also the stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas, who Griffith was married to between 1996 and 2015.

The actress went on, “If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes. And then, of course, the fact that you're in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that's very invasive, rude, and painful. So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides, like with everything, I think”.

As per ‘People’, she admitted that she didn’t realise what Hollywood was as a child.

She further mentioned, “I grew up on set and was always surrounded by people who made movies. I mean, I was born in Texas because my dad worked there, so I always knew that my family's profession was different than, say, my schoolmates whose moms went to the office every day”.

She added that it was a challenge making friends as a kid due to being “on the road so much”. She said, “But I always just accepted it, this is what we do. It's in our blood”.

The ‘Materialists’ star has 6 siblings through her mother and father.

