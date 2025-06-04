Cynthia Nixon talks about fatal shooting of Jonathan Joss

Los Angeles, June 4 (IANS) Actress Cynthia Nixon has mourned the loss of Hollywood actor Jonathan Joss after he was fatally shot by his neighbour.

The actress has called for answers after the actor was allegedly shot and killed in San Antonio, Texas, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, June 3, the ‘Sex and the City’ actress, 59, said she was “devastated” to learn that Joss, whom she described as a “wonderfully talented actor and musician”, was fatally shot on Sunday, June 1.

As per ‘People’, she added that she and her family were big fans of Parks and Recreation. Joss, also 59, had a recurring role as Chief Ken Hotate on the sitcom.

“He and his husband had been repeatedly harassed and worse by homophobic neighbors who recently burned their house to the ground”, Nixon added.

Hours after the news broke on Sunday, his spouse, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, took to Joss’ Facebook page to reveal that he was present when Joss was shot, and claimed the issue was rooted in homophobia.

“The men were collecting mail at their old address when a former neighbour came at them shouting homophobic hate and shot Jonathan to death”, the ‘Gilded Age’ actress wrote.

Nixon said Joss died protecting the person he loved, “His husband says he would also have been shot had Jonathan not pushed him out of the way”.

She ended her post calling out local authorities.

“The San Antonio police force is saying there is “no evidence” that this was a hate crime”, Nixon wrote. “We will not let this stand”.

In a statement shared to the SAPD’s Facebook account on Monday, June 2, the department said there was “no evidence” to support the theory of Joss’ death being the result of a hate crime.

The statement read, “SAPD Homicide is currently investigating the murder of Mr. Jonathan Joss. Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation. SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly”.

--IANS

aa/