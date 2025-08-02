Cynthia Nixon talks about ‘And Just Like That…’ ending: Will miss working with these people everyday

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (IANS) As she says goodbye to “And Just Like That…”, actress Cynthia Nixon penned a note stating that the “wild ride is over”.

After showrunner Michael Patrick King announced that And Just Like That... will end with season 3, Nixon penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for starring on the series.

"I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish."

She added: "I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives," she continued, before teasing, "Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come! And don’t miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!."

Nixon added several photos and videos to her Instagram carousel commemorating her time as Miranda Hobbes in the original series, Sex and the City, its subsequent feature films and its revival series, reports people.com.

In the carousel, she included several images of core castmates Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, as well as the characters' group of friends featured throughout the years, including Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Willie Garson, the latter of whom played Carrie's dear friend in the series and died following a short illness in 2021.

She also paid tribute to different on-screen partners, David Eigenberg, who played Steve and Sara Ramirez, who played Che Diaz.

Nixon also shared photos of the evolution of her character and on-screen son, Brady Hobbes from infancy to adolescence.

Nixon also shared Parker's post on her Instagram Stories, writing over it, "I could watch this again and again. Thank you @sarahjessicaparker (& our gorgeous cast & crew!) for the quarter century of memories and friendships."

