Cynthia Erivo on Ariana Grande rumours: Such little conversation around platonic female friendship

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Cynthia Erivo, who starred alongside Ariana Grande in John M. Chu's blockbuster two-part big-screen adaptation of Wicked, has addressed the "strange fascination" surrounding her relationship with Grande and said it's all "platonic".

The 39-year-old actress explained that the hearsay began simply because people struggled to understand the depth of her bond with the 32-year-old pop star, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told The Stylist: “At first, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends—close—and not lovers. I’ve never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers.”

Erivo further explained: “And I think it’s because there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere.

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people. A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.”

Director John said of their chemistry on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast: "At first I thought, let’s keep it open to anybody. The studio never put pressure on us about names or followers. Not one word.

“When Cynthia walks in and sings, you feel it in your bones. And when Ari sat there and became Glinda, there was no question. I knew what everyone is seeing now - I got to see it on day four.”

Wicked adapts the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a re-imagining of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star as Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Set in the Land of Oz before the events of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the film explores the early relationship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her schoolmate Galinda, who becomes Glinda the Good.

