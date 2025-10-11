Contract reveals several bonuses for Blake Lively if she won Oscar for ‘It Ends with Us’

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) The drama surrounding Hollywood star Blake Lively and her film ‘It Ends With Us’ hasn’t died down. Now, a proposed contract for her performance as Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of ‘It Ends With Us’ was unsealed recently, and it has raised eyebrows once again.

The contract was unveiled as part of her ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A draft of a contract filed in the Southern District of New York for Lively, 38, reveals that several bonuses were outlined for the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum should she have won a major award for her performance in the 2024 film based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel.

As per ‘People’, in the proposed contract, Lively would have been paid $100,000 for an Academy Award nomination and $200,000 for a win, to be capped at $200,000 total. Blake Lively would have been paid $75,000 for Golden Globe nomination and $100,000 for a win, and $50,000 for a SAG Award nomination and $75,000 for a win.

The draft also outlined that she would be compensated $250,000 each time the movie hit major box office milestones, from three to five times the production cost. As for on-set amenities, Lively was offered $1,500 in assistant fees, a personal driver, exclusive use of a pop-out trailer with customary amenities and a $1,000-per-week stipend for training and meals during filming around the greater New York City and New Jersey area.

The actress, who shares daughters James, 10, Inez, 9, and Betty, 6, and son Olin, 2, with husband Ryan Reynolds, was also offered the option to have her two nannies, her assistant, and security team flown by private jet for filming days in Las Vegas.

--IANS

aa/