Colin Farrell shares glimpse of his ‘perfect day off’

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colin Farrell has shared what his downtime looks like. When the actor, 49, isn’t filming or doing press tours, he enjoys quiet time in nature.

He also revealed that he loves to hear the voices of his two kids, James, 22, and Henry, 16, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Nature is the golden answer, it really is”, he said at the Los Angeles premiere of his Netflix film, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’.

He told ‘People’, “Honest to God, I like to jump in a river or go for a walk in a forest … (it’s) medicine truly”.

He further explained that he also takes “a couple of little road trips” and likes to “go to the cinema quite a lot and sit at home and read and that kind of thing. Go for a run”.

“Outside of that, I’m just home with the kids. (I'm a) simple man, simple”, he added.

As per ‘People’, in the psychological thriller ‘Ballad of a Small Player’, Farrell stars as Lord Doyle, who, as Netflix describes, spends “his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left”.

At the L.A. premiere for the project, he said, “I can’t believe 25 years in, and I’m still getting paid to do what I do. I just love it. I love telling stories with people, and I love working with crews. I just love it. It's a joy”.

The Edward Berger-directed thriller also stars Fala Chen, Alex Jennings, Adrienne Lau, Jason Tobin and Tilda Swinton.

“Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own”, the Netflix synopsis says of the film.

‘Ballad of a Small Player’, which is in theaters, is set to arrive on Netflix on October 29.

