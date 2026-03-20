Classic introvert: Cillian Murphy speaks about his very early bedtime

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Cillian Murphy is quite particular about his bedtime. The actor has shared that he likes to think about bedtime at 5.30pm because he loves an early night.

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The 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' star has opened up about his love of sleep and admitted he starts fantasising about turning in at least four hours before he's due to retire, reports 'Female First UK'.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, he said, "I do start thinking about bed from, yeah, about half past five. Yeah, that is, that is true. I mean, I'm just thinking about it. Yeah, yeah, you know, but I will be approaching. I'll be in bed by like half nine, right?".

The 'Oppenheimer' star went on to reveal his love of sleep gets turned upside down whenever he takes on a theatre role because he has to work in the evenings, and he confessed he struggles with insomnia after coming off stage.

He shared, "What I did find (when doing theatre). I could not sleep after it. I could not go to sleep. It was like being thrown out of a helicopter. I could not sleep"

As per 'Female First UK', the actor admitted that he used to enjoy socialising with friends after his plays finished late at night, but he doesn't do that any more and he now finds himself with nothing to do when he comes off stage and can't sleep.

He said, "I think when I was younger, I would always be up for the, like: 'Come back to the dressing room and we'll have a drink and we'll go out'. Then as I got older, I just couldn't fake it, I think, any longer. Yeah. And then, but equally, I couldn't sleep. So I didn't know what to do. Like, I didn't [want to] go for a long walk, have a bath. I didn't want to go to the pub. Sit alone drinking, not a good idea. I didn't know what to do".

As well as swapping the pub for early nights, Cillian also opened up about his healthy lifestyle as a vegetarian but admitted he only gave up meat when he met his wife Yvonne out of "convenience".

He said, "I met my wife when I was 20, and she's been a vegetarian all her life. So I kind of became a vegetarian then. It was more out of convenience than of any real sort of, opposition to it (eating meat). But now I do do it because I don't really want to eat animals".

--IANS

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